Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Done for night
Payton has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's game against the Bulls due to a sore right hamstring, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Payton drew the start and was in line for a good chunk of minutes Monday with Dennis Smith (personal) and Kadeem Allen (knee) sidelined, though Frank Ntilikina will now need to shoulder the load at point guard.
