Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Double-doubles in loss
Payton totaled 10 points (5-13 FG, 0-3 3Pt), 11 assists, seven rebounds and a steal in 25 minutes during Sunday's loss to Denver.
Payton posted his first double-double of the season. He's the Knicks' best point guard from an offensive point of view and has seen his workload gradually tick up since he returned from a 17-game absence earlier this month. While Frank Ntilikina appears to have a firm hold over the starting role, Payton's increased minutes have virtually eliminated Dennis Smith's rotational role. Payton, who topped double figures in each of his past three games, figures to see between 25-and-30 minutes off the bench going forward which is a large enough workload for him to generate solid fantasy value.
