Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Draws another start
Payton is starting Monday's game against the Pacers, Marc Berman of the New York Post reports.
Payton will run with the first unit for the second straight contest. Dennis Smith is away from the team for a personal matter, so Payton and Frank Ntilikina are expected to eat up most of the minutes at point guard.
