Payton contributed two points (1-6 FG), five assists and three rebounds in 19 minutes before being ejected from Tuesday's 128-102 loss to the Bucks.

Payton was tossed from the game midway through the third quarter, when he was assessed a pair of technical fouls shortly after Giannis Antetokounmpo was fouled on a three-point attempt. The Bucks were well in control of the game at that point, but Payton's exit left the Knicks with only one available point guard (Kadeem Allen), as Frank Ntilikina (groin) and Dennis Smith (oblique) were ruled out in advance of the contest. Before Tuesday's dud, Payton had cemented himself as the top option on the depth chart with averages of 13.0 points (on 50 percent shooting from the field), 5.2 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.8 steals in 30.0 minutes over his prior five outings.