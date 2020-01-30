Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Ejected Wednesday
Payton was ejected in the final minutes of Wednesday's tilt with the Grizzlies after fouling Jae Crowder, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.
Payton finished with 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes prior to his ejection. Considering he appeared to instigate the situation, there's a chance that Payton could be slapped with some sort of suspension. Look for additional details about any further punishment to come out ahead of Saturday's game against Indiana.
