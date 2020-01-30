Payton was ejected in the final minutes of Wednesday's tilt with the Grizzlies after fouling Jae Crowder, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Payton finished with 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes prior to his ejection. Considering he appeared to instigate the situation, there's a chance that Payton could be slapped with some sort of suspension. Look for additional details about any further punishment to come out ahead of Saturday's game against Indiana.