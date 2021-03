Payton (hamstring) is considered doubtful for Monday's game against the Nets, Mike Vorkunov of The Athletic reports.

A strained right hamstring continues to plague the guard, who is on pace to sit out for the sixth time in the last eight games. With Derrick Rose (COVID-19 protocols) already ruled out, Frank Ntilikina will likely be in line for another start, though he played only seven minutes in Saturday's win over the Thunder.