Payton totaled 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals across 31 minutes in Monday's 109-88 loss to the Hornets.

Payton's logging a consistent 30 minutes per game. Although his assist totals aren't where you'd want a point guard to be currently, he's still scoring efficiently and rebounding enough to stay fantasy-relevant. His assist ceiling is certainly promising enough, with big targets like Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson to choose from.