Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Fills up stat sheet in loss
Payton scored 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and added eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 97-92 loss to Charlotte.
Payton was the Knicks' third-leading scorer on the evening, which perhaps goes a long way toward explaining the loss. While the 25-year-old had a pretty standard game in terms of points and assists, the eight rebounds were his second-highest total for the entire season.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...