Payton scored 10 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 0-1 FT) and added eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 97-92 loss to Charlotte.

Payton was the Knicks' third-leading scorer on the evening, which perhaps goes a long way toward explaining the loss. While the 25-year-old had a pretty standard game in terms of points and assists, the eight rebounds were his second-highest total for the entire season.