Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Finds teammates in win over Bulls
Payton recorded three points (1-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-4 FT), 10 assists and one rebound across 33 minutes during Saturday's 125-115 win over the Bulls.
Payton's shooting was a disaster, but he helped fuel a victory by getting his teammates involved. Saturday's performance marked the eighth time this season that Payton has racked up double-digit assists. In February, he averaged 12.5 points, 9.8 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 2.3 steals in 32.5 minutes.
