Payton (hamstring) is a game-time decision for Tuesday's game versus Washington, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

The 27-year-old is questionable for Tuesday's contest with a strained right hamstring, and his status remains up in the air with opening tip approaching. Payton has missed the past five games due to the injury and could provide a boost to the backcourt with Derrick Rose (conditioning) still sidelined.