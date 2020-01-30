Payton was ejected in the final minute of Wednesday's 127-106 loss to the Grizzlies for his Flagrant 2 foul on Memphis' Jae Crowder, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports. The point guard turned in 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and two steals in 34 minutes prior to his ejection.

Though he turned in one of his best stat lines of the season, Payton's strong outing was marred by the suspension or fine that likely awaits him after he took his frustration out on Crowder, who stole an inbounds pass while the Grizzlies were up 15 with less than a minute to go. When Crowder attempted a three-pointer seconds later, Payton shoved him into the stands, inciting a scrum that also resulted in ejections for Crowder and Marcus Morris. Expect the NBA to announcement punishment for Payton at some point before the Knicks' next game Saturday in Indiana.