Payton registered 11 points (5-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds and four assists across 20 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Pelicans.

Payton was one of three Knicks starters that scored in double digits here and that's a sign in the right direction for him, but Derrick Rose ended playing more minutes at the point despite coming off the bench. It's hard to forecast Payton's performances moving forward, but he seems to be firmly entrenched as New York's starting point guard while scoring 10-plus points in four games in a row.