Payton (ankle) pitched in six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine assists, two rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 107-101 loss to the Hornets.

Payton returned to the lineup following a two-game absence with a sore ankle and logged the second-most minutes on the team. While he committed six turnovers, Payton provided a decent line considering it was his first game back. He'll look to build on this effort heading into Thursday's matchup versus a shorthanded 76ers team that's already been without Ben Simmons (back) and could be missing Joel Embiid (shoulder) as well.