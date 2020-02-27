Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Hands out nine dimes versus Hornets
Payton (ankle) pitched in six points (3-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine assists, two rebounds and one steal in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 107-101 loss to the Hornets.
Payton returned to the lineup following a two-game absence with a sore ankle and logged the second-most minutes on the team. While he committed six turnovers, Payton provided a decent line considering it was his first game back. He'll look to build on this effort heading into Thursday's matchup versus a shorthanded 76ers team that's already been without Ben Simmons (back) and could be missing Joel Embiid (shoulder) as well.
