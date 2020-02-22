Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Held out of Saturday's practice
Payton (ankle) didn't practice Saturday, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Payton's inability to practice doesn't bode well for his availability Monday against Houston. Look for the team to provide an update clarifying his status ahead of the contest.
