Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Hit with one-game suspension
Payton was suspended for one game for his role in Wednesday night's altercation against Memphis, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.
Payton will be forced to miss Saturday's matchup against the Pacers as a result of the suspension. Frank Ntilikina (groin) and Dennis Smith should take over at point guard during Payton's brief absence. He'll be eligible to return Monday in Cleveland.
