Payton went for 27 points (12-16 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), three rebounds, seven assists and a steal across 29 minutes in Sunday's win over the Bucks.

Payton struggled badly in his first two games of the season, scoring a combined seven points while shooting 3-for-13 from the field, but he bounced back admirably here, surpassing the 25-point mark for the first time since Apr. 7, 2019, and missing just four of his 16 shots. He's not expected to score 20-plus points on a game-to-game basis, but this performance should undoubtedly boost his confidence going forward.