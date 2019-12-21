Payton will start Saturday's matchup against the Bucks, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

New head coach Mike Miller will opt to give Payton the nod over Ntilikina. Payton has previously started three games for the Knicks, but lost the role following a 17-game absence. He's been playing well lately though, especially as a distributor, averaging 9.8 points, 6.6 assists, 3.6 rebounds and 1.0 steal in 24.0 minutes.