Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Multiple contributions in loss
Payton finished with 12 points (6-9 FG), eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 117-87 loss to the Lakers.
Payton was back in the starting lineup after missing one game due to the birth of his child. Despite the loss, Payton ended with a serviceable line and appears to be the lead point guard for the Knicks right now. He has the ability to be a 12-team asset and the Knicks are basically going to go with whatever is working on the night. If Payton can maintain this momentum, he could be someone to add if you need assists and steals.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...