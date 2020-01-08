Payton finished with 12 points (6-9 FG), eight rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 117-87 loss to the Lakers.

Payton was back in the starting lineup after missing one game due to the birth of his child. Despite the loss, Payton ended with a serviceable line and appears to be the lead point guard for the Knicks right now. He has the ability to be a 12-team asset and the Knicks are basically going to go with whatever is working on the night. If Payton can maintain this momentum, he could be someone to add if you need assists and steals.