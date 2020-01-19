Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Nears triple-double versus 76ers
Payton chipped in 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 90-87 loss to the 76ers.
Payton struggled from the field but contributed across every category and turned in no shortage of counting stats. With R.J. Barrett (ankle) out at least a week and Dennis Smith (oblique) still sidelined, Payton can likely be expected to continue shouldering a decent amount of creative responsibility on the offensive end.
More News
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.