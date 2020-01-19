Payton chipped in 10 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, seven assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Saturday's 90-87 loss to the 76ers.

Payton struggled from the field but contributed across every category and turned in no shortage of counting stats. With R.J. Barrett (ankle) out at least a week and Dennis Smith (oblique) still sidelined, Payton can likely be expected to continue shouldering a decent amount of creative responsibility on the offensive end.