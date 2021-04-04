Payton mustered 11 points (4-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, two steals and a block across 25 minutes in Saturday's win over the Pistons.

Payton had a rough night from the field and needed 12 shots to score 11 points, but he excelled in other areas of the game. He ended just one assist shy of putting up a double-double while recording multiple steals for the third time over his last seven appearances. Payton might never be a reliable scoring weapon, but he has a decent floor due to his ability to rack up stats left and right.