Knicks' Elfrid Payton: One assist shy of double-double
Payton registered 15 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt), nine assists, seven steals and four rebounds in 33 minutes during Thursday's 105-103 win over the Magic.
Payton has logged 30 or more minutes in seven straight contests and has been extremely productive during that stretch, as he is averaging 12.4 points, 10.3 assists, 6.3 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game in that aforementioned span. He has dished out eight or more assists in each one of those contests as well.
