Coach David Fizdale said Payton (hamstring) will not play Friday against the Celtics, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.

Payton will miss a second straight game as he continues to battle a sore right hamstring. With Dennis Smith (personal) also out, Frank Ntilikina and RJ Barrett should handle the majority of point guard duties, while Wayne Ellington is expected to start at shooting guard. Payton's next chance to return will come Sunday against Sacramento.