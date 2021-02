Payton (hamstring) won't play Saturday against the Pacers, Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News reports.

The 27-year-old will be sidelined for the second consecutive contest due to hamstring soreness. Payton's availability for the second half of the back-to-back set Sunday at Detroit is also in doubt. Derrick Rose will receive another start at the point, and Frank Ntilikina should also see increased run off the bench.