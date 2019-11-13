Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Out again Thursday
Payton (hamstring) will not play Thursday against the Mavericks.
This will be the eighth straight absence for Payton, who continues to nurse a strained right hamstring. The Knicks haven't gone as far as to rule him out for more than a game in advance, so at this point it's unclear how close he actually is to returning to game action.
