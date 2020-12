Payton is out for Friday's preseason finale against the Cavaliers, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.

Payton is out for undisclosed reasons, though it could be as simple as rest before the regular season. In three preseason appearances, Payton is averaging 6.3 points, 5.3 assists, 3.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 23.4 minutes.