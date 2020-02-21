Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Out Friday
Payton (ankle) was ruled out for Friday's game against the Pacers.
Payton was considered questionable with a sore right ankle but won't be available coming out of the All-Star break. Dennis Smith and Frank Ntilikina should see increased run at the point for the Knicks.
