Payton (hamstring) is out Thursday against the Magic.

Payton will miss a fourth straight contest as he recovers from a strained right hamstring. With Immanuel Quickley (ankle), Derrick Rose (COVID-19 protocols) and Austin Rivers (personal) also sidelined, it appears Frank Ntilikina will be in line for a significant portion of the Knicks' point guard minutes. Alec Burks and RJ Barrett also figure to handle the ball more often.