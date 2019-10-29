Payton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic.

Payton was forced to exit Monday's matchup with Chicago due to right hamstring soreness, and the team has now ruled him out for Wednesday's clash. With Dennis Smith (personal) away from the team and Kadeem Allen (knee) yet to play this season, Frank Ntilikina is the only true point guard remaining on the team. RJ Barrett figures to see time at point guard if Smith is unable to return to the team in time for Wednesday's matchup.