Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Out vs. Orlando
Payton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Magic.
Payton was forced to exit Monday's matchup with Chicago due to right hamstring soreness, and the team has now ruled him out for Wednesday's clash. With Dennis Smith (personal) away from the team and Kadeem Allen (knee) yet to play this season, Frank Ntilikina is the only true point guard remaining on the team. RJ Barrett figures to see time at point guard if Smith is unable to return to the team in time for Wednesday's matchup.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...