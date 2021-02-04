Payton scored 20 points (9-19 FG, 0-2 3PT, 2-2 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, four assists and one block across 35 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Bulls.

Payton appeared to be losing his role to rookie Immanuel Quickley, as he had failed to play more than 30 minutes in each of his last four contests. However, he took advantage of the extended run Wednesday, topping 20 points for only the third time this season and for the first time since Jan. 6. Even if his playing time ticks back up, this is an outlier performance for Payton as he entered the game having averaged only 14.6 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.7 assists on a per 36-minute basis.