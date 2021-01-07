Payton scored 22 points (10-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding eight assists, two rebounds and one steal in 42 minutes during Wednesday's 112-100 win over the Jazz.

The 26-year-old has scored at least 14 points in six straight games, while Payton's eight assists were a new season high. He continues to draw big minutes as New York's starting point guard, but with Julius Randle taking on more distribution duties, Payton's assists have dropped to a career-low 5.0 per game. He'll look to try and boost those numbers further when the Knicks host the Thunder on Friday.