Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Prototypical line
Payton supplied eight points (4-6 3Pt, 0-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), nine assists, six rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 32 minutes Wednesday night during the Knicks' 100-92 loss to the Lakers.
Payton is a consistent contributor across the stat sheet but his lack of scoring prowess is seemingly what has always handicapped him for fantasy purposes. He can be worth some gambles as a nightly triple-double threat but simultaneously possesses quite an uneven floor.
