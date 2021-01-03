Payton tallied 19 points (8-17 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds and five assists in a win over Indiana on Saturday.

Payton appears to have a stranglehold on the point guard position for New York as he has played at least 29 minutes in three of his last four games. Importantly, the Knicks are 3-1 over that stretch, with Payton averaging a cool 18.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.8 assists. He won't drain many threes and his free-throw shooting has been a career-long struggle, but Payton offers a well-rounded enough skillset to be worth rostering in most fantasy leagues.