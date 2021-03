Payton (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's game against Oklahoma City.

Payton dealt with a hamstring injury prior to the All-Star break but has appeared in each of the past two games. He's apparently dealing with the injury once again, and he'll land on the injury report once again ahead of Saturday's matchup. If he's unable to play, Frank Ntilikina and Immanuel Quickley should see increased run with Derrick Rose (COVID-19 protocols) unavailable Saturday.