Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Questionable Sunday
Payton is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Clippers, as he left the team to be with his newborn daughter, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
More information on Payton's availability may arrive following Sunday's morning shootaround or pregame activities. If he's out, Frank Ntilikina would presumably see an increased role at point guard.
