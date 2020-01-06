Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Questionable Tuesday
Payton (personal) is questionable for Tuesday's matchup against the Lakers, Ian Begley of SportsNet New York reports.
Payton has been with his family following the recent birth of his daughter and it's still unknown whether he has joined the team. Nevertheless, the guard is officially deemed questionable heading into Tuesday's contest and could likely end up being a game-time call.
