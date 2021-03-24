Payton (hamstring) started at point guard in his return to action in Tuesday's 131-113 win over the Wizards, finishing with seven points (3-8 FG, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals.

Payton turned in a well-rounded stat line in his latest comeback from his nagging hamstring injury, which sidelined him for the past five games. He should be ready to handle a larger minutes load in the Knicks' rematch Thursday with the Wizards, but New York may also have Derrick Rose (conditioning) available to siphon off some playing time at point guard. Immanuel Quickley (12 minutes) and Frank Ntilikina (10 minutes) both saw playing time behind Payton on Tuesday.