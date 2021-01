Payton scored 12 points (6-11 FG) and added four assists, two rebounds and two steals during the Knicks' 91-84 win over the Magic on Monday.

It was the first time in four games Payton scored in double figures and the first time in three games he was able to hit the 30-minute plateau. His 11 shots Monday were tied for second on the team. In his second season with the Knicks, Payton is averaging a career-high 13.1 points per game.