Payton totaled 16 points (4-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds and an assist across 31 minutes in Friday's 101-89 loss to the Thunder.

After a stellar game against the Jazz, Payton fell back to earth in a slow=aced affair against the Thunder. The best news one can report about Payton relates to his health. He's started every contest and averages 29.1 minutes per game, and that's a far cry from his 2020 campaign where he missed a total of 21 games. When healthy, he's a solid point guard option in all formats.