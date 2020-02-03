Play

Payton is starting Monday against the Cavaliers.

Payton will reclaim his spot in the starting lineup Monday after missing Saturday's game against the Pacers while serving a one-game suspension. Across his past five games, Payton has averaged 11.0 points, 9.6 assists, 5.8 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 33.0 minutes.

More News
Our Latest Stories