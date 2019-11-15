Play

Payton (hamstring) is considered day-to-day heading into Saturday's game against the Hornets, Chris Iseman of The Bergen Record reports.

Payton hasn't seen game action since Oct. 28 against the Bulls due to the strained right hamstring, and there's still no official timeline for his return. Frank Ntilikina (abdomen/groin) should continue starting at point guard in the meantime.

More News
Our Latest Stories