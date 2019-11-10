Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Remains out
Payton (hamstring) will not play Sunday against the Cavaliers, Steve Popper of Newsday reports.
Payton is still nursing a strained right hamstring, which will cost him a sixth consecutive game. Dennis Smith (personal) will also sit out, so Frank Ntilikina and Allonzo Trier should handle most of the point guard duties.
