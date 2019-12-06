Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Returns to lineup
Payton had four points (2-5 FG) along with two assists and two rebounds, playing 11 minutes Thursday night in the Knicks' 129-92 loss to Denver. He also had four turnovers.
After missing 17 straight games with a hamstring strain, Payton was eased back into things. The Knicks' backcourt is relatively crowded, but they paid to sign Payton in the offseason so it's plausible that he'll eventually ascend into a feature role. He had a strong close to the year in Phoenix and is capable of piling up stats. A jump in his consistency could generate fantasy appeal once he returns to full health.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.