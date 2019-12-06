Payton had four points (2-5 FG) along with two assists and two rebounds, playing 11 minutes Thursday night in the Knicks' 129-92 loss to Denver. He also had four turnovers.

After missing 17 straight games with a hamstring strain, Payton was eased back into things. The Knicks' backcourt is relatively crowded, but they paid to sign Payton in the offseason so it's plausible that he'll eventually ascend into a feature role. He had a strong close to the year in Phoenix and is capable of piling up stats. A jump in his consistency could generate fantasy appeal once he returns to full health.