Knicks' Elfrid Payton: Ruled out Monday
Payton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's tilt with Milwaukee.
As expected, Payton will miss a 17th-straight game due to a lingering right hamstring strain. With Frank Ntilikina (back) questionable, Dennis Smith will likely see an increased role with Allonzo Trier and Kadeem Allen possibly factoring in off the bench. Payton remains without a firm timetable for return.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...