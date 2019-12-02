Payton (hamstring) has been ruled out for Monday's tilt with Milwaukee.

As expected, Payton will miss a 17th-straight game due to a lingering right hamstring strain. With Frank Ntilikina (back) questionable, Dennis Smith will likely see an increased role with Allonzo Trier and Kadeem Allen possibly factoring in off the bench. Payton remains without a firm timetable for return.