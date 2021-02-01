Payton had 10 points (3-7 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds and three assists over 21 minutes in Sunday's 129-115 loss to the Clippers.

Payton had failed to record a double-digit scoring total in each of the last four games, but he overcame some inefficiency from the floor Sunday and finished with 10 points. While the 26-year-old has converted on just 30 percent of his field goal attempts over the past five contests, it was encouraging to see him score in double figures Sunday for the first time since Jan. 21.