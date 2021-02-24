Payton recorded 20 points (8-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists and three rebounds in the Knicks' 114-106 loss to the Warriors on Tuesday.

Payton was able to score in double figures for the seventh straight game, but it wasn't enough to pull out a victory. The guard has had a very strong month of February, where he has averaged 14.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. Payton has seen a slight reduction in his minutes with the addition of Derrick Rose, but his field goal percentage has shot up since the trade due to 49.4 percent shooting over that stretch.