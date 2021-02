Payton accumulated 22 points (10-19 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-3 FT), 7 rebounds, four assists and one block across 35 minutes in Saturday's victory over the Trail Blazers.

Payton's 22 points tied his second highest total on the season. His backup, rookie Immanuel Quickley, has received a lot of attention this season, but only saw 13 minutes of the bench. Thus, it appears Payton still has firm grasp on the team's starting point guard gig for the time being.