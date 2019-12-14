Payton had 16 points (7-13 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four boards, four assists and one steal in 27 minutes of a 103-101 win against the Kings on Friday.

Payton scored a season-high in points in the contest while helping his team to its first back-to-back wins of the season. Payton missed all of November with a hamstring strain, but he has now scored in double figures in back-to-back games. The Knicks will try to put together a winning streak on Sunday against Denver.