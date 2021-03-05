Payton finished with 20 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds, four assists, four steals and one block in 35 minutes during Thursday's 114-104 victory over the Pistons.

Payton returned after missing four straight games and certainly looked as good as he has all season. In fact, this could very well be the best game we see from him. Production aside, the playing time was very encouraging and of all the Knicks guards not named Derrick Rose, Payton appears to be the most likely when it comes to receiving ample opportunity to perform.