Payton played 31 minutes and finished with seven points (3-12 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five assists, two rebounds and two steals Sunday in Sunday's 109-103 loss to the Heat.

For the third straight game, Payton significantly outpaced rookie first-round pick Immanuel Quickley (17 minutes) in playing time, but the former's run of hot shooting tailed off on the heels of back-to-back 20-point efforts. The high minutes were still encouraging for Payton, but his role is in flux moving forward after the Knicks acquired Derrick Rose from the Pistons shortly after Sunday's game. In addition to Quickley, Payton will now have another threat to stave off for playing time, if not the starting job at point guard.