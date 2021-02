Payton totaled 13 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists and three rebounds in 23 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Magic.

Since the addition of Derrick Rose, he and Payton have seen nearly a 50/50 split in playing time. Despite the minutes reduction, Payton has now scored in double figures in five straight games. During that stretch, he is taking average of 12.4 shots per game and hitting on 51.6 percent of them while scoring 14.0 points per game.